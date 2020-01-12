Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Orthopediatrics in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

KIDS stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $807.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

