First Republic Bank (FRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $118.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

