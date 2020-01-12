Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

