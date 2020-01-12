Wipro (WIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wipro stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

