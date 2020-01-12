Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 13th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion.

