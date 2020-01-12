NuVasive, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $80.09 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 244,989 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

