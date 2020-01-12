FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of NVRO opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nevro by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nevro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.