Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

