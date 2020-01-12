Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $209.65 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

