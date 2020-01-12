FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Alaris Royalty Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$22.28 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.45.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

