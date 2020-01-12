Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

