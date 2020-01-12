ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.23 ($21.20).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

