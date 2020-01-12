ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Deutsche Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.43 ($14.45).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

