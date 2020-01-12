Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.77 ($61.36).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

