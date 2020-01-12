National Bank Financial Increases Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$3.00

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.