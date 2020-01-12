Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.91.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

