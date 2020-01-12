UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.