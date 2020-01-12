UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.50 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Teranga Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Teranga Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Orthopediatrics Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
Orthopediatrics Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
First Republic Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
First Republic Bank Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Concrete Pumping Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Concrete Pumping Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report