JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €900.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €752.14 ($874.58).

