Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.22 ($10.72).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

