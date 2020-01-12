Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.25 ($29.36).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €20.87 ($24.27) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.00. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.