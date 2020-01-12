JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.36 ($28.32).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.99. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

