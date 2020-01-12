Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €45.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.41 ($45.83).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €35.22 ($40.95) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.34.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

