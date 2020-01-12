Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.50 Price Target

Jan 12th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.36 ($28.32).

EPA STM opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.99. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

