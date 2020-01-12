Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. Citigroup cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 116.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 62,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 56.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,467,000 after buying an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

