JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €148.55 ($172.73).

SAF opened at €138.50 ($161.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €143.56 and its 200-day moving average is €137.44. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

