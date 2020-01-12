Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

