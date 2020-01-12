Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €148.55 ($172.73).

Shares of SAF opened at €138.50 ($161.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.44. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

