Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.