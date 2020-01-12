Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

