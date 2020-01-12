Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Share Price

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.63.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

