Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:CS opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,160,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. Insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 in the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

