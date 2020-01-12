The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Media coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected The Mission Group’s ranking:

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.