Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,429.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,343.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,239.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,434.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

