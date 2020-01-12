Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price

Media coverage about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $16.74 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

