Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.95

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $331.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMAO. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

