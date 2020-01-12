Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Distil stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.59 ($0.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.88.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

