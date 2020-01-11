First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $471.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $483.25 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $412.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter worth $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

