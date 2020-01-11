Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 30.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Educational Development worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDUC stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

