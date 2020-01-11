Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.11% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

