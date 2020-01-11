Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Decreases By 31.5%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DRIO opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.60.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 325.50% and a negative net margin of 248.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts have commented on DRIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

