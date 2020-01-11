Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Declines By 31.9%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 423,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NWHM opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Home has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Home by 2,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Home by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

