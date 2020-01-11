Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.84. Serabi Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Serabi Gold
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.