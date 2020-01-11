Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.84. Serabi Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

