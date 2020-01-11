Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.77. Capital Drilling has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

In other news, insider David Abery purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £49,999.80 ($65,771.90).

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

