AA (LON:AA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50 ($0.66).

LON:AA opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. AA has a 1-year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

