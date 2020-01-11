Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 178 ($2.34) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.45. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.32 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

