Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,166.25 ($28.50).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,165 ($28.48) on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,005.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders acquired 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

