Joules (LON:JOUL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.26). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joules from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Joules alerts:

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75. Joules has a 1-year low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.26.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.