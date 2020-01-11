Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 840

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 889.29 ($11.70).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 945.20 ($12.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 911.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 888.38.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.