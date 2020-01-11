Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

