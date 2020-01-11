SIG (LON:SHI) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.17). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective (down previously from GBX 93 ($1.22)) on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Get SIG alerts:

SIG stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.96. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.